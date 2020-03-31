|
LOUIS SCHUYLER July 28, 1921 March 26, 2020 Lou (Grumpy) Schuyler age 98 passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law Sue and Steve Martin of Oroville, CA. Lou was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, sons Jimmie, Robert and Steven and brothers George and Pete. He is survived by his daughter Sue (Steve) Martin of Oroville, CA; a son David Schuyler of Woodland, CA; his sister Mary Rains of Manteca, CA; five grandchildren, Kimberly (Steven) Krause of Eureka, CA; Ron (Andrea) Martin of Oroville, CA; Dan (Pam) Martin of Napa, CA; Amber Cabitto of Woodland, CA and Kyle (Chelsea) Schuyler of Michigan, as well as many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Lou was born in Boston, Mass, raised in New York and moved to California as a teenager. As a young man he served in the California Conservation Corps, and then joined the U.S. Navy in April 1940. He was serving aboard the USS Medussa at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on December 7, 1941 when it was attacked. Lou left the Navy in 1945 to be with his wife and new daughter in Oakland, CA. He worked as a mechanic for Key System Transit and then was hired by Southern Pacific Railroad CO. and worked as a locomotive Fireman and then Engineer until his retirement in 1986. Lou retired to Napa, CA and was instrumental in the creation and establishment of the Napa Valley Wine Train, serving as chief engineer and Road Foreman of Engines until his second retirement in 2003 when he and his wife moved to Oroville, CA. He served as a volunteer with the Butte County Sheriff's Office in the S.T.A.R.S. program, donating over 2600 hours. Lou was known for his friendliness and great sense of humor; he was an avid fisherman and loved to play pinochle. Lou will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
