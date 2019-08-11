|
LOUISE GOODSELL Louise Clementine Goodsell passed away peacefully on August 6, 2019 at the age of 98. She is survived by three devoted daughters, Sharon Louise Facer, Lorraine Diane Dalton and Janine Marie Goodsell, twelve grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Louise was born April 9, 1921 in Los Angeles, California to parents Lawrence John Horrocks and Anna Christina Osell. She was the youngest child and had a half-brother and sister. She married the love of her life Merlin Hoopes Goodsell in the Mesa, Arizona LDS Temple on March 24, 1942. They spent 56 years together before Merlin proceeded her in death on August 9, 1998. Louise was the matriarch of her family, a gifted homemaker, and a servant to all. Together with her husband Merlin, she created a home where there was peace, love, acceptance, music, games, family tradition, and endless smiles and laughter. She provided a foundation of faith for her family and served as a shining example of what it means to serve God by serving others. She used her many talents, always, as a means of bringing happiness to everyone. Whether it was crafting beautifully decorated wedding cakes or setting a table with homecooked meals, Louise blessed these activities with her lovely singing voice and a "breathy whistle". She truly performed her duties "with a heart full of song." Louise was a gardener, canner, chorister, piano player, seamstress, knitter, and lover of sweets. During her retirement years, she loved to travel with her husband. Together they journeyed to many different places in Central America, The Middle East, Europe, and all across North America. She enjoyed camping and fishing with friends and family, but most of all she loved to gather with everyone in the living room of her own home, where she could share her infectious smile from her recliner by the window. Anyone who saw that smile could not help but smile themselves. Louise will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to know her but can take comfort from the knowledge that she is now with her eternal companion, Merlin, in the Paradise of God. A visitation will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1275 Bille Road, Paradise, CA 95969, on Thursday, August 15th from 4:00- 8:00 P.M. A Funeral service, will be held at the same location, on Friday, August, 16th, at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rose Chapel, Paradise, CA
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 11, 2019