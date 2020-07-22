LOUISE MARIA LANGE 1945 - 2020 Louise Maria Lange, 75, of Chico, died peacefully at home on July 13, 2020, in the company of dear friends. Louise was born April 6, 1945, in Sedalia, MO, to Paul Gerhardt Lange and Frances Louise Donaldson Lange. As a young adult, Louise lived in Los Angeles and San Francisco. In 1973, she moved to London, where she met professional musician Richard Moore. The two fell in love and they married in 1976 in Brent, Middlesex, England. The following year they moved to Portugal, where they built a home and stayed for 5 years. The couple returned to the United States in 1982, and settled in Santa Barbara, CA, where Louise assisted her husband in real estate. They lived there for 27 years. At 50, Louise learned to drum and played at many local events. In 2009, they retired to Chico, CA, where they joined the local music culture and made many friends. In 2016, Richard preceded Louise in death. Louise leaves behind a cousin, Greg Lange (Leslie), of Jackson, CA; brother-in-law Harry Moore of British Columbia, Canada; and nephew-in-law Wesley Moore (Kim) of Alberta, Canada. Donations in Louise's memory can be made to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), or your preferred animal welfare charity. Arrangements are entrusted to Brusie Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not be possible to hold a public celebration of life.



