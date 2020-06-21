LOUISE PHILIPPI-DERR March 31 1941 May 26, 2020 Louise Philippi-Derr passed away May 26th, 2020 in Chico CA. Born Louise Cowling Philippi to Helen Barnett Cowling & Roy Edward Philippi in Honolulu, Hawai'i, March 31st, 1941. She was born at Kapiolani Hospital which, as she loved to point out, was the same hospital as Pres. Barak Obama. Her father worked at Pearl Harbor Shipyard during WWII, and they lived for several years just outside the main gate, experiencing blackouts, wearing gas masks, food rations, frightening air raids, and more. She graduated from Castle High School where she had the good fortune of learning from the legendary Ron Bright- who introduced Louise to the magic of live theater and performance. For several years, she managed the Andrade clothing store in the famous Moana Hotel in Waikiki. She moved to San Francisco in 1965, where she was a manager, first at Macy's, then the Emporium. A single mom during the turbulent 60's she was active in working for equal rights, which included a brief time on the board of her local NAACP chapter. She and her two children moved to Chico in 1980 in order for her to finish her BA and then her MA in Classical Humanities in 1984. She accomplished this while busy in theater at CSU Chico and in many local community theaters, and also in Girl Scouts where she ran groups at Butte Meadows, and later was camp director of the Girl Scout Day Camp in Bidwell Park for several years. She loved classical music, opera and the arts and she was involved in several organizations and foundations providing scholarships for students. From 1987 she began working for KIXE Public TV before becoming the Development Director for North State Public Radio KCHO. Louise was from a dedicated Masonic family; she was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a member of Daughters of the Nile, and the International Order of Rainbow for Girls. Louise is survived by her husband William Derr, daughter Meilani Gore (John), son Edward (Meghan), granddaughter Rhiannon and grandson Colin, all of Chico, CA; and sister Joan Navales (Michael) of Honolulu. Memorial Services are pending until it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Louise's name to Planned Parenthood, Shriners Hospitals, Daughters of the Nile, or your local Public Radio Station.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 21, 2020.