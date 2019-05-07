Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Lowell Daun
Lowell Daun


1947 - 2019
Lowell Daun Obituary
LOWELL DAUN A private celebration of life will be held for Lowell Glenn Daun, 72 of Chico. He passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 as the result of a plane crash in Childs Meadows near Mineral, CA. Lowell was born on January 9, 1947 in Redlands, CA, a third generation Californian. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Chico; four daughters, six grandchildren, two sisters and one brother in law. Donations may be made in his memory to the National Military Families Assoc. in care of the Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 7, 2019
