LOYD K. DUGGER February 28, 1947-November 16, 2019 Loyd K. Dugger, Branson West, MO, son of Ora Lee and Idella Marie (Boren) Dugger, was born February 28, 1947, Oroville, CA and departed this life on November 16, 2019 at the age of 72. Loyd had been a resident of the area for eleven years, moving here from Stockton, CA. He had a forty-year career as an engineer for Union Pacific Railroad He was a member of the New Testament Christian Church Reeds Spring, MO. Loyd also served his country in the United States Navy. Loyd was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gene Dugger and Jerry Dugger. Survivors include: his wife of fifty-three years, Jeanice Dugger of Branson West, MO; son, Dan Dugger of Stockton, CA and daughter, Misty Oppocher and partner, Duane of Adrian, MI; four sisters, Norva Green of Branson West, MO, Bernadine Pulley and husband, Leonard of Branson West, MO, Barbara Zogg of Branson West, MO and Linda Mason and husband, Charlie of Oroville, CA; two grandchildren, Tate Nigh and husband, Preston of Dekator, GA and Destiny Oppocher of Seattle, WA and a host of other family and friends. Celebration of Life for Loyd K. Dugger at Calvary Lutheran Church, 10 Concordia Way, Oroville, CA 95966, Jan. 11 at 11:00.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 3, 2020