LUCILLE ARMSTRONG Dec 8, 1932-May12, 2020 Born to Edgar and Janie Hubbard, she was the youngest of nine children. Born and raised in Madera, Ca, she was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, lifetime member of Eagles. Avid book reader, we joked she should've owned a library. A 'mom" figure to many, many peoples lives touched by her. Her daughters Karen Day and Cheryl Williams are filled with many memories and will greatly miss their mother. She is survived by her daughters, son-in-laws Tim and Frank. Sister Connie Frazel, brother Lemmie Hubbard. Also "adopted daughter" Janice Grey and many nieces and nephews. She has family in Ohio whom meant the world to her, the Williams families. She is now home in heaven with her Mother and Father, husband Steve Armstrong, sisters Dorthy Luther, Bernice Maricle, Betty Thompson. Brothers Gene Hubbard, Cecil Hubbard, Boyd Hubbard, granddaughter Shely Morrow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St.Jude Foundation her charity she gave to. A celebration of life will be held at a later time.



