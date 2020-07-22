1/1
Lucy E. Dickens
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUCY E. DICKENS Born: 10-2-27 Walnut Ridge, Ar. Called Home: 7-15-20 Yountville, Ca. Loving wife to the late Raymond C. Dickens, mother to Karen LeDoux, the late Diane Stiggins, Janet Kowalak and Kevin Dickens. Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. Rest in peace our beautiful mom, hold on tightly to Dad and Diana in Heaven Until we meet again, We Love You ! A visitation will be held 9:00-10:00 A.M. at Scheer Memorial Chapel on Monday, July 27, 2020 with a graveside to follow at 11:00 A.M. at Memorial Park in Oroville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Scheer Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Scheer Memorial Chapel
2410 Foothill Boulevard
Oroville, CA 95966
(530) 533-5255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Such a loving friend to my mother as she took her by the hand and welcomed her to their new home, Thank you Janet for taking my mom to her Drs. appointments and just being a friend to her .Karen made her last days fulfilling. She raised a wonderful family with so much love. Treasure all your wonderful memories while waiting for the Glorious Resurrection. Jewell Lewis and Elizabeth Tennant
Elizabeth Tennant
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved