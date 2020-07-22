LUCY E. DICKENS Born: 10-2-27 Walnut Ridge, Ar. Called Home: 7-15-20 Yountville, Ca. Loving wife to the late Raymond C. Dickens, mother to Karen LeDoux, the late Diane Stiggins, Janet Kowalak and Kevin Dickens. Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. Rest in peace our beautiful mom, hold on tightly to Dad and Diana in Heaven Until we meet again, We Love You ! A visitation will be held 9:00-10:00 A.M. at Scheer Memorial Chapel on Monday, July 27, 2020 with a graveside to follow at 11:00 A.M. at Memorial Park in Oroville.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jul. 22, 2020.