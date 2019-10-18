|
LYNDIA P. WADE Lyndia P Wade passed away at her home in Oroville on Oct 2, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Brownsville, TX. on June 10, 1948. Lyndia was preceded in death by her husband William Wade, parents Gladys & Thomas Escamilla and step father William Dysert. Lyndia is survived by her two children David Troy Bourdon (Melinda) and Courtney Brooke Weidmann (Kurt), Grandsons Griffin and Phillip Bourdon, Granddaughters Augusta and Campbell Weidmann. Brothers Ed Herron and Kenneth Dysert (Laura), Sister Pat Cramer (Lane) Nephews Bob LeDoux, Logan Dysert. Nieces Tammy Mathos, Dominique LeDoux, Brittany Hyatt (Chris), Ashley Shaw (Tim). Several great nieces and nephews. Lyndia's special love for Augusta and Campbell was forever in her mind. She always said she had the privilege of being very involved in the first four years of their lives. Next to her love for all children was her love for horses and her ranch. Especially Page, who brought her great joy during her time raising him, showing him and seeing what beautiful foals he produced. During her time operating the ranch many people contributed their time and energy helping, from building fences, feeding, cleaning and too many other chores to mention. After Lyndia's accident in May 2014, she was blessed to have the best caregivers anyone could hoped to have in their life. Lyndia wanted to specially thank Lindy, Charlie, Elta , Jessie, Candi, Heidi, Joy, Heather and Ursela for their unwavering care, friendship and support. Lyndia was extremely grateful to the numerous friends and acquaintances that came to help and support the ranch and Lyndia after her accident. Lyndia will be remembered for her hard work and fun loving nature. She will be missed by all who knew her. Celebration of Life Nov 9, 2019 at 1:00 P.M at the ranch. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 18, 2019