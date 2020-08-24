LYNELL ENID WHITE Lynell Enid White, our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend of many peacefully went to heaven surrounded by family at her home on August 7th following a battle with cancer at the age of 69. Lynell was born in Walnut Creek, California on July 14, 1951. In the early 1960's, her father built their family cabin on the beautiful Lake Madrone where she spent many summers. In the 1980's, she permanently moved to Berry Creek and became a known member of the community. Lynell had many talents, one being she was an amazing cook. She spent over 20 years cooking for the children at Berry Creek Elementary School where she was most famous for her bread and cinnamon rolls. She knew the way to your heart was through your stomach. As many know, she never followed a recipe, but could throw together whatever she had and make it into an amazing meal. She was always your first phone call if you ever needed recipe help. In addition to cooking, she enjoyed spending time at her spot on the beach at Lake Madrone, walking around the lake, spending time with her family and friends, and being home at her cabin in the trees. She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her five children: Steven (Janice) Reese, Marc (Sandie) Reese, Heidi (Shawn) Gomez, Benjamin White, Stasia (Dan) Inman; along with her twelve grandchildren, her three great grandchildren, and four brothers. We love you, we miss you, and we will see you again. Rest within the pines, our mountain beauty.



