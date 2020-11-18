LYNETTA DE ROCO Lynetta Kay de Roco (Polk) passed peacefully surrounded by friends and family Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home in Oroville, CA after a short battle with a rare aggressive Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer. Lynetta was born and raised on April 12, 1943 in Oroville, CA. She graduated from Oroville High School in 1961 and still attended monthly luncheons with many of her classmates. She worked as an Assistant Manager in banking for 48 years. Lynetta was also an active member of Soroptimist International for many years. After her retirement she became very involved in her grandkids/great-grandkids and their friends lives, between helping at school, tutoring, chauffeuring field trips and cheering them on at their sporting events. She was "Nana" to many. She was a diehard Sacramento Kings and Monarchs fan and season ticket holder. In addition to basketball she enjoyed Sprint Car races, Broadway plays, entertaining at her home and vacationing. No matter what Lynetta did she touched the lives of many around her. And she was loved by many. Lynetta is proceeded in death by her parents, Joseph and Bessie Polk (Barnes), her step-mother Katherine Polk and her beloved husband Gerald de Roco. Lynetta leaves behind her best friend and daughter Erin (David) Gresham; her step-sons, Greg, Scott (Patti), Dave (Penny), Jon (JoAnn), Jan; grandchildren, Brittany (Jeremy), Derek, Quinten, Jacob, Cobey, Collin, Nikki, Maddi; three great-grandchildren Callee, Broden, Paisley; Sister In-law, Nina Denton; her twin brothers she adored, David (Renee), Daryle (Anne), eight nieces and many special friends. At Lynetta's request there will be a celebration of life in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Athletics Program or charities of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store