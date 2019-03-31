LYNN ANN BOLICH Long time Chico resident and community contributor, Lynn Ann (Maynard) Bolich, loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away at the age of 76 on March 22, 2019. Lynn was born in Michigan Nov. 2, 1942. She received her BA from Michigan State University, where she served as president of her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta. She married Spencer J. Bolich in 1964 and the couple lived in Florida and Illinois, where she taught elementary school before they moved to Chico in 1968. She was an active member of the Chico community, serving as president of the Chico State Faculty Wives and the Chico chapter of the League of Women Voters. She enjoyed working the polls on Election Day for close to 40 years. While raising her two children, Karin and James, she worked as an aide at their school, Marigold Elementary. She earned her Master's degree from Chico State in 1987 and worked as a School Psychologist for the Oroville City Elementary School District for more than 20 years. Following her retirement, she was certified as a University of California Master Gardener and continued to serve the community through her love of gardening. When she and her husband weren't traveling the globe or visiting her children and their families, she loved tending to her own garden and her multi-hued Water Lilies. She was admired for her strong character, her practicality, and her ability to see the good in everyone. She leaves her loving husband Spencer, her sister Susan Turner of Beverly Hills, Michigan, daughter Karin and husband Dave of Dana Point, son James and wife Anjie of Auburn, Georgia, granddaughters Maisie and Amaya, and grandsons Jacob and John, niece Kelly of Chicago, and many dear friends whom she called family. Donations in memoriam may be sent to the Butte County Master Gardener Fund https://donate.ucanr.edu/pages/uccebutte, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1 Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary