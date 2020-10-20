1/1
Lynne Holden Milano
1940 - 2020
LYNNE HOLDEN MILANO Lynne Holden Milano went to be with her lord on August 27th, 2020 at age 80. In 1971, she and her husband John Milano moved to Chico, where she worked for the University as a nutrition teacher. She was a pistol of a woman who always sought to be in service. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Bidwell Presbyterian Church Oct 24th at 2pm. Attendance is limited to 50 people. Zoom Link: Meeting ID: 820 587 4776. Password: LMilano You can read the full obituary and leave your condolences at NewtonBracewell.com

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 20, 2020.
