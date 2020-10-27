MADELINE "JESSIE" STURGEON Jessie was born May 13, 1921 In Thornton, Ca. to John & Lula Harris, she passed away on Oct. 17, 2020 just a few months shy of being 100 years old. She was preceded in death by her brothers James, Johnny & Howard Harris, Billy Cory, sister Georgia Lewis, husband Walter and by her daughter Jennie Gilbert, son n laws Billy Gilbert and Leslie Geiger, daughter n law Janet Sturgeon. She is survived by daughter Becky Geiger Corbin (Clyde) of Oroville and son Pastor Joe Sturgeon (Joann) of Susanville. Jessie had 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandsons. Nieces, nephews and many other beloved people who called her "Granny" or "Aunt Jessie". Her family and friends were always in her thoughts and prayers. Jessie was a seasonal worker at Pacific Coast Producers for 35 years. Graveside services will be held on Oct 30th, 11 am at Oroville's Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 27, 2020.