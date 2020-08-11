1/1
MANUEL LOPEZ At 86 years old, Manuel Lopez passed away at home surrounded by family which was one of his greatest wishes. He had an infectious welcoming personality that made you feel like family and he was easy to love. He found great pleasure in people and enjoyed telling his neighbors that he was the mayor of Durham. Through his time in service and with his career, he believed in helping the unrepresented and continued to do so throughout his life. Up until this year, he could out work you and would do it all while teasing you through it. Manny adored his family and believed his great grandchildren would transform the future. He was married to his love for 58 years and was heartbroken when she passed 4 years ago. His family feels at peace knowing they are together again. Per his wishes, no service will take place.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 11, 2020.
