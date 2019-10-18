|
MARC SELKIRK Marc Taylor Selkirk was born July 18, 1957 in Chico, California to Tom and Margaret Selkirk and passed away in his home September 10, 2019. Marc enjoyed the outdoors and loved to adventure. From dirt bikes to scuba diving, Marc loved to be active. He was a builder by trade and helped resurrect several ski in/ski out homes in the majestic town of Crested Butte, Colorado. However, before that, Marc attended grade school right here in Chico and followed many of his siblings and earned his degree at Chico State. Marc belonged to the Tau Gamma Theta fraternity where he established friendships that have lasted through the years. Marc will always be remembered by his easy going personality and helping hand. Hauling stuff from one place to another and strategically strapping it down like the Grapes of Wrath was Marc's way of getting the job done. He taught his two sons the importance of family and a hard days work, always eager to teach them the value of a dollar by fixing things rather than just throwing it away. Lord knows Marc never threw anything away! Marc is survived by his two sons Austin and Ian, brothers Ron Selkirk of Chico, Terry Stillo of Novato, sister Janice Jardstrom of Ft. Bragg and is resting easy with his brother Tommy Stillo and sister Kathy Selkirk. A celebration of life will be held November 2, 2019 at Newton Bracewell at 680 Camellia Way at 11am. Lunch at the Eagles hall on West 20th street to follow.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 18, 2019