|
|
MARDELL ENNS Joan Mardell Brooke Enns was born November 13, 1932 to Benjamin Brooke and Mildred Vaughn Brooke in Chico, CA. She passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019 in Auburn, CA. She graduated from Chico Senior High School where she was Head Yell Leader and crowned Miss Caduceus class of 1950. Also crowned Queen in Job's Daughters. Mardell was a kind loving soul who reached out to everyone. Raised by her Grandmother, Esther Vaughn in Chico. Growing up it said she never made it to the Big Table on holidays but had to stay at the Kids Table with her close cousin LaVelle Headington. She was preceded in death by her parents and Grandmother. She is survived by her children Theresa Enns MacDevitt, Christine Enns Halligan, Mary Enns and Thomas Enns, 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 7, 2019