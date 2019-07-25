MARGARET A. WATERS TERHUNE On Friday, June 28, 2019, Margaret (Maggie) Ann Waters Terhune of Magalia, California passed away. Maggie was born in Spokane, WA on September,19, 1948 and moved to California as a teenager, where she fell in love with the California lifestyle and sun. Maggie was a prolific and talented knitter, she was never without needles and many loved ones are proud owners of her blankets onto which she would bestow prayers. She also enjoyed gardening, being at parks and beaches and the movies. Known to get into her car and "just drive" for hours made her feel peaceful and calm. She retired from the County of Santa Clara in Social Services where she left behind many close friends and was acknowledged for her work and care. Maggie belonged to several children's organizations and always helped out at the holidays. She moved to Magalia to be near her grandchildren, enjoy the mountain life and to travel the state. She leaves a daughter, Michele Waters; son and daughter in law, Michael and Amanda Waters and three grandchildren. A Mass will be held on July 27, at 10 am at St Thomas More Catholic Church in Paradise, Ca. She will then be interred at Skyway Memorial Park in Magalia. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 25, 2019