MARGARET ANN STANTON A mass of Christian burial will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gridley on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. for Margaret Ann Stanton, 79 of Gridley. She passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born August 3, 1939 in Oroville, CA, one of eight children born to John and Mary Bettencourt. Margaret was a lifelong resident of Butte County. She loved to travel, and enjoyed spending time at Bucks Lake. She was a fabulous cook, and also loved music and dancing. She served as the coordinator for the Sacred Heart food closet for many years, and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and U.P.P.E.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Stanton, four sisters; Julia Vieira, Ida Louis, Rose Morris, and Florence Almo, two brothers; Tony Bettencourt and John Bettencourt. She is survived by her two children, Tim Stanton of Oroville, and Peggy (Jim) Ellis of Gridley, six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one sister Mary Vieira of Oroville. A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24 from 3 5 p.m. at Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel, followed by a Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Church. Interment will be at Gridley Biggs Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart food closet. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 22, 2019