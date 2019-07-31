|
|
MARGARET JANE BASS, B.S., M.S. On Sunday, July 28, 2019, Margaret Jane Bass passed away at the age of 86. She is survived by her husband Dr. Dwight R. Bass of Roseville, her son (Dr. Randall D. Bass), and her daughter-in-law (Conceicao L. Bass). Margaret was preceded in death by her 4-year-old daughter, Karen Jane Bass, on September 9, 1967. Margaret J. Bass was born on November 5, 1932, in Tampa Florida to Evans Robert Coe and Edith Allen Coe. She was Valedictorian at Jefferson High School. Margaret graduated in 1954 from Bethany Nazarene College, Bethany, Oklahoma, with a Bachelor of Science Degree majoring in Mathematics and minoring in English. Margaret was Summa Cum Laude of her College Graduating class. Margaret obtained a Master of Science Degree in Mathematics from Chico State College. On December 28, 1951, Margaret Jane Coe married Dwight Russell Bass in Tampa, Florida. They had two children. Margaret taught school at South High School in Omaha, Nebraska. She lived in various places and then settled in Chico from 1964 to 1975 where she taught school at the Chico Christian school. Her husband joined the Air Force as a Flight Surgeon, and Margaret joined him. While stationed in Utah, Margaret taught school at Layton High School in Layton, Utah. In 2010, Margaret and her husband moved to Del Webb in Roseville, California. The last year of her life, Margaret lived in Humboldt County with her son and daughter-in-law. Margaret Bass loved the Lord and was an avid pianist who enjoyed playing the piano and singing in Church. She was known for her infectious smile, intelligence, kindness, generosity, and gracious spirit. Margaret was a loving and devoted mother and wife. She will be greatly missed by her loved one's. A funeral service for Margaret Bass will be held in the Chapel at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home, 680 Camellia Way, Chico, California, at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3. Private burial will take place at the Paradise Cemetery. Those who wish may make donations to at www.stjude.org/give in Margaret's name. Share your thoughts at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 31, 2019