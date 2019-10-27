|
MARGARET 'MUDD' ALVAREZ (65) Margaret was one of a kind, very outspoken and was always up for an adventure. Married to Jose Alvarez for 34 years with 10 children between them and many grandchildren, Margaret and Joe were always on the go. She loved to go fishing, camping and loved taking trips to the ocean. Margaret had a huge heart and was there for many people throughout her life. Margaret was loved, respected, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Margaret is survived by her husband; Jose Alvarez, her children and their spouses; Jarvis Bond, Toby Bond, Travis Bond, Adam Alvarez, Peter Alvarez, Arielle House, Joey Alvarez, Manuel Alvarez, Anna Alvarez, Anthony Alvarez. Her brothers and sisters; Rod, Chuck, Ben, Denny, Luis, Silvia, Louis and Charlotte. She had a total of 47 grand children and 33 great grandchildren and the many many others that called her g-ma or mom. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home located at 680 Camellia Way Chico, CA 95926. To view obituary online and leave condolences for the family please go to www.NBCFH.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 27, 2019