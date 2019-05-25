Resources More Obituaries for Margaret Steel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret (Peggy) Steel

MARGARET (PEGGY) STEEL 5/20/1923 to 4/29/2019 Margaret (Peggy) Steel was born in Berea, Kentucky, where her mother was on the music faculty of Berea College. As a young child, she relocated with her family to Pacific Palisades, California, where she enjoyed her childhood with her older brother and cousins. Throughout her life, Peggy accomplished much that was unusual for women in those times. She graduated from UCLA, majoring in international relations and psychology. Following graduation, her first job was as a Control Tower Trainee with the Federal Aviation Administration, working out of the Los Angeles Airport, even then a congested air space. When her six months of training were completed, her first assignment was to the Seattle airport. Peggy had to terminate her employment with the FAA when she married Collis, an engineer working for Douglas Aircraft Company in Santa Monica. She returned to UCLA for graduate school and then worked as a Psychometrist with the Veterans Administration. In 1954, the family moved to Chico so that Collis could assist his father in farming operations in nearby Glenn County. The family found a lot adjacent to Bidwell Park and built their own home where they were to live fifty years. Born into a musical family, Peggy was also an accomplished musician, playing cello sixteen years with the Chico Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Dr. Walter Dahlin, serving as a substitute church organist, and playing piano with her ensemble partners. Peggy was an avid Ladies Golfer and over time belonged to Bidwell Women's Golf Club, Butte Creek, and Canyon Oaks Women's Golf Clubs. She took advantage of Open Days, playing many courses in the Bay Area, and Central and Northern California. She treasured her 59-year marriage to her husband, Collis, an avid photographer and traveler. They gave programs in the schools and to civic groups of the countries they had visited. Peggy narrated her scripts describing their journeys as Collis presented the slide shows. After her husband's death in 2004, Peggy moved to a condominium at Sierra Sunrise Village. In 2011 she moved to the Lodge at the Terraces where she participated in many activities, and later to the Inn at the Terraces where she met new friends. Peggy was a member of Bidwell Presbyterian Church, the American Association of University Women, Chico Symphony Guild and Cosmos Club. She was preceded in death by her parents Obert and Florence Richardson, by her brother, Obert, and by her husband, Collis. She is survived by her son Greg (Janet Wilson) and by many friends. She was very thankful for the availability of "on call" caregivers Richard and Melinda Rist, Diane Lambly and Kathleen Leeson, and Roger and Suzanne Steel. Peggy also greatly appreciated the services offered by the Lodge and particularly the care offered by the staff at the Inn, as well as the valuable services of Enloe Hospice. She was also grateful for the professional medical care offered by local physicians, particularly, Dr. Marcia Moore (retired) and Dr. Hugo Leon. At her request, no services will be held. For further information, please call (530) 864-3904. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Enloe Hospice, c/o Enloe Medical Foundation, 240 West 6th Avenue, Chico, CA 95926, or to . Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 25, 2019