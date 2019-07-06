MARGARET VEGA Margaret Vera "Margie" Vega, 81, of Paradise, CA passed away in Lincoln, CA, on June 25th, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born to Rose and Jess Vera in Santa Monica, CA, on October 24, 1937. She lived her life serving the Lord and sharing the love of God. Margie moved to Paradise in 1975 with her family and Christian friends from San Jose, Ca. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and caring for those in need. Margie is survived by a brother, Dewey Vera, Sister Belen Mendoza both of Paradise, Ca, Sister Alice Gilmore of Roseville, Ca and Rose Torres of San Diego, Ca. She is also survived by her four children, Cindy Vega-Oberg, Linda Molina, Brenda Kelly of Paradise and a son, Bill Vega of Shawnee, KS. Her husband, Frank T. Vega preceded her in death. Margie is also survived by 6 grandchildren 4 great-grandchildren, and 2 step children as well as their 6 children. A Celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug 10th, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Foothill Bible Church - 120 Flocchini Cir. Lincoln, CA 95648. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 6, 2019