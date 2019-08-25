|
|
MARIAN MARY BRASHEARS Marian "Mary" Brashears left this life on August 8, 2019 at the young age of 85. Renowned for her generosity and kindness, her quiet strength and enduring spirit, she touched the lives of many people and will live forever in the hearts of those lucky enough to have known her. Mary was born July 16, 1934 in Los Angeles, Ca to Nicholas and Bernice Poppelreiter. Her family moved north to Bangor in 1947, where she attended the one-room Kings School and Oroville High School. She married her beloved husband, Donald Brashears in 1950 and they moved to Chico to raise their family of five children: Bill, Don, Peggy, Dan, and Tim. Mary was a manager at Montgomery Wards for years before changing careers to work with survivors of sexual trauma at Rape Crisis Intervention. She retired in 1997 but remained active as a volunteer for numerous community service organizations. An ardent advocate for children, she worked with the Child Abuse Prevention Council, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Eastside Little League. She was also a member of Paradise Genealogical Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Advisory Council for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at CSU, Chico where she taught classes in writing and other life skills. In her "spare" time, Mary traveled throughout Europe and the United States, researched her family genealogy, attended countless sporting and academic events involving her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and relished long weekends with her family on the coast. She enjoyed camping and fishing, was an avid SF Giants fan, and started playing golf at age 70. Mary was a talented artist and craftsperson who loved to paint, sew, crochet, knit, and make beautiful quilts for her family and friends. Not only was Mary a voracious reader who devoured hundreds of books, she was also a gifted writer who composed delightful stories based on her memories and adventures. Her lifelong dream of being published was realized in 2018 when she started writing monthly columns for the Chico Enterprise-Record that garnered numerous accolades for her unique perspective and moving narratives. While she was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Nick and Harry Poppelreiter, and her husband Don, Mary is survived by her five children, 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; along with her brothers, Delano and Douglas Poppelreiter; and her sister, Betty Dufner. A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Newton-Bracewell starting at 1:00 P.M. Donations may be made to Paradise Genealogical Society, Osher Reentry Scholarship Fund, or Child Abuse Prevention Council of Butte County. To share a sympathy and read the full obituary, please go to NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 25, 2019