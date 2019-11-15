|
|
MARIE RODMAN Born, Madeline Marie Barker, May 4th 1946 to Robert C. Barker & Rose O. Barker. Marie was the oldest of 5 Barker siblings. Steve Barker, Ken Barker, Mike Barker and Brian Barker. Marie graduated from Chico High School in 1964, then in the summer of 1964 married Ronald Brownell. Marie's first child Sabra Brownell was born 1965 and her second child Tanya Brownell in 1968. In Nov. of 1979 Marie married Charles Rodman, these two truly enjoyed years of amazing adventures. Marie was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Not giving up, she prepared for the toughest fight of her life. She battled with courage and dignity not once did she complain. Marie passed away Nov. 11, 2019 peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Please join us to celebrate our mom and her amazing life on Friday Nov. 22 @ 3pm Chico Elks Lodge 1705 Manzanita Ave. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 15, 2019