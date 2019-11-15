Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Chico Elks Lodge
1705 Manzanita Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Rodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Rodman


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Rodman Obituary
MARIE RODMAN Born, Madeline Marie Barker, May 4th 1946 to Robert C. Barker & Rose O. Barker. Marie was the oldest of 5 Barker siblings. Steve Barker, Ken Barker, Mike Barker and Brian Barker. Marie graduated from Chico High School in 1964, then in the summer of 1964 married Ronald Brownell. Marie's first child Sabra Brownell was born 1965 and her second child Tanya Brownell in 1968. In Nov. of 1979 Marie married Charles Rodman, these two truly enjoyed years of amazing adventures. Marie was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. Not giving up, she prepared for the toughest fight of her life. She battled with courage and dignity not once did she complain. Marie passed away Nov. 11, 2019 peacefully in her home surrounded by family. Please join us to celebrate our mom and her amazing life on Friday Nov. 22 @ 3pm Chico Elks Lodge 1705 Manzanita Ave. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brusie Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -