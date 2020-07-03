MARILYN FORHAN Marilyn Anna Forhan passed away in Chico, California, on June 7th, 2020. Marilyn Anna Heiland was born on June 15th, 1944, in Anna, Ohio. On April 16th, 1968, Marilyn married Richard Forhan and shortly thereafter began her studies at Cal Poly Pomona. In her retirement, she enjoyed traveling the world, gardening, keeping up with her four grandchildren, organizing game nights with her family and friends, as well as playing pop tennis and tennis, actively contributing to the Feather River Recreations and Parks District. She taught Middle and Elementary School in Thermalito School District for 23 years. As a beloved member of the Oroville community, she coached gymnastics at Oroville Gymnastics Academy for 15 years. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Richard Forhan, daughters Joanna McClellan (Johnny), and Kathleen Prophete (Didier) and her grandchildren, Addy McClellan, Byron McClellan, Sebastien Prophete, and Cedric Prophete. Her legacy and zest for adventure live on in her grandchildren and family. A private family service and inurnment will be held on July 8th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marilyn's name to the North Valley Community Foundation.



