MARILYN L. PRICE Marilyn L. Price, 79, of Magalia, CA, entered into rest on July 10, 2019 in Wahoo, NE. She was born May 27, 1940 in Patterson, CA to Charles H. and Mary M. (Frazier) Stark. She had been a 20 year resident of Magalia. Her husband of 34 years, Major Price, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters Lisa Prothero and Christa Foote, as well as 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Private Family Services were held. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 19, 2019