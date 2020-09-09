MARILYN MARCH GAMETTE Born April 26th, 1940. Died August 23rd, 2020 Marilyn was born in Cheyenne Wyoming to her parents Gordan and Amy March. Her family moved to San Mateo CA, were her father worked for United Airlines and her mother was a nurse. She went to the college of San Mateo where she met her husband to be - Robert Keller Gamette. They were married August 20th, 1960. They soon moved to Chico where she enrolled in Chico State University to receive a teaching credential. When she finished college, she began teaching 6th grade at Durham Elementary school. Her career in teaching helped guide her to a career in environmental education. Marylin was a founder of the Butte County Outdoor Education Program. Her love of nature, birds in particular, led her to volunteer as a Wildlife Care and Rehabilitation professional for nearly 50 years. She volunteered for The California Dept. Of Fish and Game and worked for The U.S. Dept. Of Fish and Wildlife at the refuge in Willows, CA. Birds of all kinds and other small animals found their way to her for care, and she became well known in the Chico community. She gave numerous lectures to school groups, clubs, and University students on the care and handling of injured wildlife and the importance of the natural world. She and Robert were founding members of the Bidwell Nature Center in Bidwell Park. She is survived by her husband, Robert, and her three sons; Gregory, Andrew, and Geoffrey. She gave so much love to her family and the community of Chico. She will be missed by so many. God Bless You. Online condolences can be sent to family at www.brusiefh.com