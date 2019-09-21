|
MARION RUTH FARNHAM HERRON Marion "Susie" Farnham Herron of Chico, California passed away on August 16, 2019 in Chico. Born in Glendale, California to Drs. Russell and Harriet Farnham on November 25, 1932. Marion attended Glendale schools, and later moved to Davis, California to attend the University of California, Davis. As a child of doctors, Marion was given the nickname "Susie" shortly after birth since it was a common practice to call female babies "Susie." This nickname stuck for the majority of Marion's life. As a child Susie loved riding her little bay mare, Misty, with her sisters at their ranch in the San Diego foothills. Back home in Glendale, she would ride in Griffith Park with her dear friend Myra Smith. As a child reading did not come easy to Susie. Before third grade she struggled to unlock the secrets of the written word. When her dear Aunt Alice came to her aid the following summer with tutoring, the world of literature opened up for her. Susie became an avid reader and lover of books. Not surprisingly, her love of reading was passed on to her children and grandchildren through the favorite books and authors that she shared throughout her life. Early in her life, Susie's parents passed. The responsibilities of raising her were left to her two older sisters, Elizabeth and Jean. Throughout her life, each served, not just as role models and mentors, but as inseparable friends. At 17 Susie headed to UC, Davis to further her education in art history. Some, however, thought she went in hopes of finding a farmer to marry, thereby ensuring many animals in her life. While touring the school, she found herself lost at the pig barn. There, she met William Herron, a veterinary student. At the time she had no idea he'd be her future husband. In 1953, after three years of expanding her love of art, they were married. Soon after, Bill and Susie moved to Southern California where they established the Norco Veterinary Hospital, as well as their home on a ten-acre farm where Sue's life was filled with many cats and dogs, chickens and horses and a small flock of sheep. Susie was essential in the running of the hospital, by serving as animal tech, surgical assistant and bookkeeper. It was during these years that she and Bill started their family. As children grew, Susie had time to invest in her art, and drew and painted what she loved. The indelible lessons Susie hoped to nurture in her children were the importance of family, her love of art, as well as her spirituality, concern for the environment, a passion for politics built around an expectation of civil rights for all. Sue and Bill retired to Sonoma, California in 1987. There they continued to grow gardens, travel the world, and take in strays while celebrating their family's next generation of children. Susie and Bill were married for 54 years. After Bill's passing, she and her dog, Minnie, moved to Forestville to live with her daughter's family. She and her dog moved to Sycamore Glen in Chico in 2018 where she enjoyed the companionship of new friends and neighbors. Marion is survived by her son, Mark William Herron and wife, Arlene of Williams, AZ; her daughter, Helen Jean Herron-Mocnik and husband, Mikko of Forestville, CA; and her daughter, Jennifer Herron-Bransky and husband, Ray of Chico, CA. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Johnathan, Amelia, Samuel, Zoe and Luka. She is also survived by her oldest sister Elizabeth Field and predeceased by her middle sister Jean Gilbert, both of Corvallis, OR. Although she is gone, it is enough that she'll be remembered riding down a trail, with a little black and white dog trotting along by her side, and a book in hand. And her family will always be comforted by one of her final quotes, "My love will find you, wherever you are." For donation information and to share your thoughts and condolences, please visit NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 21, 2019