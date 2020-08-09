MARJA MAY STANSBURY Marja May Stansbury, 80, died in Chico, CA on July 26, 2020. Marja was born in Dietrich, ID March 1, 1940. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She is survived by her husband Herb Stansbury; her daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Charles Passantino; daughter and son-in-law Heidi and Barry Yaskus; her two stepsons Bert and Brian Stansbury; and daughter-in-law, Therese Stansbury. She will be missed by her 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many friends and family members. She was preceded in death by her parents Lila and Homer Anderson, sisters Barbara Roselli and LaDonna Aslett, son Chad McCowan, daughter Rhonda Coyle, granddaughter Lauren Yaskus, and stepsons Bill and Bob Stansbury. The world was a more beautiful place because of her life. To view obituary online and leave condolences for the family, go online to www.NewtonBracewell.com
