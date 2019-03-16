|
|
MARJORIE F. ROSE Marjorie F. Rose passed into the house of the Lord on March 10, 2019. Born in Baggs, Wyoming on October 30, 1923 to Sherman and Edna Hyatt. She is survivied by her children, Janice Bales, James Rose, Julie Smith and Ellen Hancock, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters Norma Hottman and Lyle Makinen and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years James Rose, Sr. She was an avid gardener and worked hard to help her husband establish Rose's Market in Thermalito all the while raising four rowdy children. She loved to read and made sure her children followed her in that pursuit. She was always ready to raise a glass! Mom, we miss you.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 16, 2019