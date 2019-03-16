Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Rose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie F. Rose


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie F. Rose Obituary
MARJORIE F. ROSE Marjorie F. Rose passed into the house of the Lord on March 10, 2019. Born in Baggs, Wyoming on October 30, 1923 to Sherman and Edna Hyatt. She is survivied by her children, Janice Bales, James Rose, Julie Smith and Ellen Hancock, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters Norma Hottman and Lyle Makinen and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years James Rose, Sr. She was an avid gardener and worked hard to help her husband establish Rose's Market in Thermalito all the while raising four rowdy children. She loved to read and made sure her children followed her in that pursuit. She was always ready to raise a glass! Mom, we miss you.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.