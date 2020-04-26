|
MARJORIE HORTON Marjorie Anne "Marge" Horton, a longtime Chico resident who was known as the "heart" of her large, extended family, died March 16, 2020. She was 92. To her family and friends, Marge was a generous, fiercely loyal, fun-loving, unpretentious, deeply caring, old-soul kind of person with a quick smile and a deep belly laugh. A spark of light. She was, in the words of her sister Kari, the "glue" of the family, "the one who made it special for everyone." Born February 1, 1928, to Norwegian immigrant parents, Marge spent most of her childhood in Chico, where her father, Gilbert Alm, sold farming equipment. Growing up during the Great Depression and war time, she would later recall how her father, the son of Norwegian potato farmers, worked hard for his family but was always willing to help others as well, often accepting meat and produce in lieu of payment from struggling farmers. That constant show of kindness and gratitude would stay with Marge always. The eldest of three daughters (affectionately tagged the "Almlettes"), Marge left home in 1945 to study math at Stanford University. Graduating with a degree in education, she became a high school teacher in San Francisco, moonlighting as an usher for local theater groups. But after just one year, she quit her job and boarded a ship for Norway with her sister, Ingrid. Marge was always ready for an adventure, especially if it involved Ingrid, and this was her chance to finally visit her parents' homeland. As fate would have it, her future husband Dick Horton of Sunnyside, Washington just happened to be onboard that ship as well. The two met over a shipboard game of ping pong. But Marge had no intention, at that point, of settling down. She enrolled in summer school in Oslo, picked potatoes on the family farm, and, later, worked at a laundry in a Norwegian hospital. Then, on a shoestring budget, she and her sister hitchhiked and biked their way around Europe. At one point, they traveled with a German Circus. At another, they skied with Norway's Olympic Ski Team. And with post-war tensions still running high, they wandered as far north as the Russian border. Eventually, however, a telegram from their worried parents drew the sisters back to Chico. Marge had planned to return to Norway, but took a job as director of the local Camp Fire Girls program instead. And Dick Horton, still smitten, made the first of many long bus trips from Washington to California to see her. As the story goes, he finally cornered her in a closet one day and popped the big question. The couple were married in 1954. They initially settled in Sunnyside, Washington, but soon returned to Chico, where Dick, an engineer, went to work for the family's rock and paving business Butte Creek Rock Company. Years later, after a change in ownership, Dick would go on to launch his own construction company (Wiebe & Horton, then Horton Enterprises) with nothing but a desk, a station wagon, and Marge's blessing. By all accounts, those were especially happy years for Marge. She raised four children, hosted big family gatherings and co-owned a teddy bear shop Teddy Bear Junction with friends. There were the annual "Gemini 5" camping trips (five mothers and a dozen children), skiing at Lake Tahoe, family beach trips to Santa Cruz, Winter treks to a beachfront RV park in Mexico, brunch with the same friends in the same booth every Sunday at the Italian Cottage, bridge club, dance club, Omega Nu, dominoes and volunteer work. And, in later years, there was the "Friday Night Group" that met weekly for dinner and became known for their matching Halloween costumes. (They once pulled up at a son's outdoor party in their RV and, one by one, all 10 or 12 of them, dressed as penguins, streamed out the door, tallest first, shortest last.) Family and friends say Marge was someone who liked to make others happy devising special ways to celebrate every milestone and accomplishment, baking Norwegian ring cakes for family weddings, ferrying her grandchildren around like a Pied Piper, and bringing people together. On a road trip once, as one child sat engrossed in a paperback book and another sat dejected with nothing to read, she pulled the car over, ripped the book in half, and handed each girl a section. "There," she said, "now you both have something to read." Marge was her own person, someone who called herself a vegetarian but made an exception for bacon, and who decorated her house every Christmas with hundreds of Santas she'd collected over the years (her children called her Mrs. Claus). Life was always a little magical when she was around, her children say. And even as her life be-came increasingly difficult with age, Marge continued to set an example for how to live, how to make the best of things, and how to hang onto gratitude and a little joy. Three months before she died, a short cell phone video captured her, dressed in a festive red vest, swaying to the sound of someone playing the piano. "This is wonderful," she murmured to herself, smiling. Marge is survived by a sister, Kari Foster of Denver, Colorado; daughters Kristina Horton-Flaherty (Tim) of Pacifica and Ingrid Fulmer (Ted) of Danville; sons Todd Horton (Kelli) of Elk Grove and Rocky Horton (Kim) of the Big Island, Hawaii; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Dick Horton, and her sister, Ingrid DuFour. In light of the current health crisis, a memorial celebration of Marge's life has yet to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Marge's memory to Cystic Fibrosis Research, Inc. (www.cfri.org or, by mail, to CFRI, 1731 Embarcadero Road, Suite 210, Palo Alto, CA 94303) or to a .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020