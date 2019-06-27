|
MARJORIE JEAN BROWNFIELD O'REAR Marjorie O'Rear was born June 10th, 1935 in Chico, CA. She was a loving wife and a great mother. Her passions were gardening, knitting, sewing, puzzles, and her children. She was married to Robert O'Rear for 57 years. She passed on June 23rd, 2019. She is survived by her six children Robert Jr., Ronald, Raymond, Rickey, Rebecca Bumgarner and Randy; 20 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28th, 2019 at Chico Cemetery. To read and share your condolences, please visit NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 27, 2019