Marjorie Schlect


1925 - 2019
Marjorie Schlect Obituary
MARJORIE SCHLECHT Marjorie Schlecht of Chico went to be with the Lord on April 24, 2019, at the age of 94. She was born April 18, 1925, to Albert James Smith and Amelia Ruth (Skilton) Smith in Baldock, England. Marjorie married an American airman, Curtis Gerald Cochran, on March 7, 1945 in Hitchen, England. She came to America as a war bride in May of 1945. She was widowed in 1982, and married to her second husband, Virgil Joseph Schlecht, January 28, 1995. Unfortunately she became widowed again nine months later. Marjorie is survived by her children, Judy Murphy of Sutter, Jerri Roberts (Dick) of Chico, Debby Hemp (Rod) of Klamath Falls, OR, and Floyd Cochrane (Sue) of Fallon, NV; nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She attended Grace Community Church, where she was the church secretary for 11 years, and Grace Brethren Church, where she was active with the Awana program. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm Thursday, May 2, at Glen Oaks Memorial Park in Chico, CA. To share your thoughts and condolences, please visit NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 27, 2019
