MARJORIE STEPHENS On Friday, July 5, 2019 our loving mother Marjorie Ellen (Bergren) Stephens passed away with her daughters by her side at age 78 from complications due to dementia. Marge was born on April 14th, 1941 in Sacramento, CA. She was the only child of Clifford and Eleanor Penny. She grew up in Auburn, CA, moving to Chico in 1960 to attend Chico State University. In Chico, she met and married Harold Bergren. Together they had three children. Marge raised 3 daughters while working full time in retail. She retired from JC Penney as the credit manager, and then went to work in Human Resources at Gottschalks. Both jobs fit her personality perfectly as she loved seeing people and making them smile each and every day. Marjorie is survived by her husband Gordon Boatright, her three daughters, Penny Melvin, Kelli McLeod, Lori Miller, her four grandchildren, Jacob and Chelsie Melvin, and Karlie and Kaden McLeod. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 5:00 pm at Faith Lutheran Church. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the staff of Country Village for their care, support, and kindness given to our mother, grandmother, Marjorie. To send condolences to the family please visit www.brusiefh.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 10, 2019