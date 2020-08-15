MARK BENAMATI Mark Leon Benamati passed away suddenly on August 4, 2020 from cardiac complications at Carson Tahoe Hospital. He was born to Barbara Hughes and Victor Benamati, Jr. on July 2, 1962 in Willows, California. Mark was 58. Mark attended school in Willows, California and Carson City, Nevada. He fulfilled his dream of attending the The Art Institute of Seattle's Culinary School to become a Chef and went on the work at "La Fonda" in New Mexico and Cafe Del Rio in Carson City, Nevada, He enjoyed cooking, eating and experimenting with all things food related and would share this passion with anyone who would show an interest. In the end Mark, will be remembered as an organizer, perfectionist, tinkerer and fixer of things. Mark seemed to be at his best when using his hands and getting 'stuff' fixed, and organized so that life went easier for himself, family and friends. A quiet, introverted, complex old soul, being one with the wilderness; Mark felt "connected" with rocks, mountains, rivers, snow, sand, and critters of the wild as well as the ocean, And we will always remember his fascination with Big Foot, (Sasquatch) and anything extraterrestrial. His face would light up when his beloved SF Giants and 49er's pulled off a win. He was a dedicated fan of Price is Right-- a passion he shared with his late Grandma Irene.and did his level best not to miss an episode. Mark would have been lost without the love and affection of his fur friends Takara and "especially Haruko". Mark leaves behind his mother Barbara (Rodger) Hughes and father Victor (Sandy) Benamati Jr., grandmother Edna Lopez. his brother Douglas (Maria) Benamati, nephew Jeremy (Tracy) Benamati and his daughter, Rylie Mae, niece Danielle Benamati and her two sons Christian and Isaiah, aunt Cathy (Randy) Shaw, uncles, Robert (Norma) Benamati, Michael (Lori) Benamati, great aunt Patricia (Joey) Ybarra and great uncle Peter Razo, a multitude of cousins. Mark is preceded in death by his grandfather Victor and grandmother Irene Benamati. and Grandfather Raymond Lopez. A memorial will be planned for spring/summer of 2021 to celebrate Mark's life and relationships. On behalf of Mark, with love in your heart, take the time to appreciate one another, keep your loved ones close and be kind to others. "Not all Who Wander Are Lost" J.R.R. Tolkien



