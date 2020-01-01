Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Brousseau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Brousseau


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene Brousseau Obituary
MARLENE BROUSSEAU Marlene Brousseau was born July 6, 1936 to George and Lucille Rowland in Westwood, California. She met and married Ray L. Brousseau, the love of her life for 52 years. They raised four children; three sons, David (Karen), Brian (Amber), Steve (Michelle), and daughter Sherri. Marlene had eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband Raymond, her mother, father, and sister Wilma D. Merrill. Marlene was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday January fourth, from 12:00-3:00pm at First Baptist Church, 850 Palmetto Ave., Chico, CA. For the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, visit www.nbcfh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -