MARLENE BROUSSEAU Marlene Brousseau was born July 6, 1936 to George and Lucille Rowland in Westwood, California. She met and married Ray L. Brousseau, the love of her life for 52 years. They raised four children; three sons, David (Karen), Brian (Amber), Steve (Michelle), and daughter Sherri. Marlene had eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband Raymond, her mother, father, and sister Wilma D. Merrill. Marlene was a life member of Beta Sigma Phi. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday January fourth, from 12:00-3:00pm at First Baptist Church, 850 Palmetto Ave., Chico, CA. For the full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, visit www.nbcfh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 1, 2020