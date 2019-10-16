Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Affordable Mortuary - Chico
2934 Esplanade
Chico, CA 95973
(530) 893-4292
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
at her home in Oroville
Oroville, CA
1948 - 2019
Marsha Baggie Obituary
MARSHA BAGGIE Marsha Joy Baggie was born Mar. 12, 1948 to Aldo Mosagna and Vera DiPuccio in Oakland, CA. Marsha married her high school sweetheart, Clifford Baggie on Apr. 25, 1964. They had three children, Teresa Robles of Lodi, Antoinette Baker and Cliff Baggie Jr. of Oroville. She was a very proud grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 26. She passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Lodi on October 7, 2019. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of life Memorial will be held Sat, Oct. 19, 2019 from 12pm till 6pm at her home in Oroville.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 16, 2019
