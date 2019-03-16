|
MARSHALL TYLER HARRISON Marshall Tyler Harrison, age 39, passed away December 28, 2018 in Carmichael, CA. Marshall was born May 31, 1979, in Redwood City, CA, to Helen Atencio and Harold Harrison. He attended Las Plumas High School and Butte College in Oroville, CA. He loved music and going to San Francisco just for the heck of it. He is survived by his parents, children, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of life mass will be held at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Oroville, CA on Saturday March 23, 2019 at 12 noon.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 16, 2019