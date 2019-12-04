|
MARTHA HITCHCOCK Martha Renee Hitchcock was born on April 8, 1976, in Redding, CA. She passed away on Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. During her 43 years, she battled Tuberous Sclerosis, LAM disease and fought cancer five times, but she didn't let them define her. Instead, she lived her life to the fullest in the time she had. She graduated from Enterprise High School in 1994. After first enduring seizures as a child, Martha was diagnosed with a brain tumor, stemming from Tuberous Sclerosis, when she was a teenager. A doctor's error when she was recuperating from her first brain surgery left her mostly blind at 20 years old. She would endure 17 more brain surgeries throughout her early 20s. Martha, though, would not let that stop her. After all, she would skydive three times before it became too routine for her to enjoy fully. She excelled at Shasta College and did the same at UC Davis, earning a bachelor's degree in psychology with an emphasis in gerontology all while being an advocate for disabled students. Her first bout with cancer came in her senior year at Davis after she had already competed in the Paralympic trials for sailing and traveled to Tijuana, Mexico, with her Newman Catholic Center friends, who were more like family to her, as they built homes for those in need, one of three such trips for Martha. She was a beloved member of the Newman Church, singing in the choir. She married her husband, Joseph Shufelberger, in January of 2005 that included a honeymoon to Grand Cayman Island and Jamaica, where she insisted on climbing a waterfall as her sense of adventure never ceased at any point in her life as did her smile. After moving to Chico on Feb. 2, 2005, she would work at Independent Living Services of Northern California and also served on the Patient and Family Advisory Council at Enloe Medical Center as well as the Brain Injury Coalition. She interned at Mercy Medical Center in Redding and at Butte County Behavioral Health, working on the crisis hotlines, as part of her pursuit of a Master's in Social Work from Chico State that was interrupted by cancer, this time requiring both surgery and chemotherapy. Martha and her mother soon created a charity fundraiser called "Martha's Heroes," raising $40,000. Martha donated the money to Northern Valley Catholic Social Services to help those who did not have the resources she did. Martha kept on giving. She took part in a trip to Thailand with a group of social work students so they could help others. In 2012, she graduated from Chico State with her MSW. She worked at New Beginnings Counseling Centers in Chico while earning her hours to become a licensed, clinical social worker. She aspired to be a medical social worker after spending so much time in hospitals through what would become 24 surgeries and countless stays throughout her life. An avid runner, she ran in the Shamrock'n Half Marathon in 2017 in Sacramento, an event that benefits cancer survivors, shortly before enduring another major surgery and cancer fight, this time at Stanford in August of that year. She also regularly participated in the annual Relay for Life events in Redding, her hometown. Her running she could be often found attacking the treadmills at In Motion Fitness earned her the nickname of "Thudder" from a family member from the sound that resulted. She also ran in the first two years of the Veterans Day 5K Hoorah Run/Walk held on the Chico State campus, raising money for students who are veterans, a cause that meant so much to her. Martha grew up in a military family with her grandfather, Lt. Col. Thomas Patrick Connors, a WWII pilot while her father, Ron Hitchcock, served in the navy and an uncle was in the army. Her grandparents, Oma and Opa as they were called, were married nearly 70 years, and they were two of Martha's biggest inspirations and gave her a deep appreciation for veterans as well as God, country, family, friends and love. A fiddler as a child, Martha would continue to play the violin throughout her life. She would entertain loved ones with Christmas songs and also played at the home for seniors her grandparents would eventually live. Martha's giving nature led her to taking part in numerous clinical trials and studies at UCSF, Stanford and the National Institutes of Health, the latter of which required several trips to Bethesda, Maryland, but if it could help others afflicted with LAM, Tuberous Sclerosis or PEComa the rare type of cancer she had she was absolutely all for it. The same could be said for Starbucks, Mexican food especially chips and salsa her beloved San Francisco Giants, as well as trips to Trader Joe's and Yosemite National Park, where Mirror Lake was her favorite place in the world. She was also proud of her Irish, German and Cherokee roots that she credited for her stubbornness that helped her in her fight against disease and led to exploring her family ancestry. More recently, Martha realized her dream of being a medical social worker at Partnership Healthplan in Redding. Known for her enthusiasm, humor, smile, spirit, warmness and wit, Martha possessed the ability to be seemingly so many people's best friend and make each one feel so very dear and special. Her words, the way she lived: "We just don't know what life has planned for us so all we can do is take advantage of each opportunity and treasure each moment with all our loved ones." Martha is survived by her husband, her siblings Michael Hitchcock, Theresa Daniel and Monica Hitchcock, mother Tina Nelson and stepfather Curt Nelson. Martha's family extended to aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and so many friends who she thought of as family as well. In lieu of flowers, her family asks to please make donations in honor of Martha to the Veterans Resource Center in Redding, CA, or Chico, CA, or the Sacred Heart Church Youth Group in Anderson, CA. Checks may be made out to The Veterans Resource Centers of America and mailed to 153 Hartnell Ave. Suite 100, Redding, CA 96002 or 110 Amber Grove Dr., Chico, CA 95973. Services with a reception to follow will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Anderson, CA.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 4, 2019