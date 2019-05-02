MARTHA HOOVER Martha Dannenberg Miller Hoover passed away after 99 years, on 24 April 2019, exactly 42 years after the death of her husband Donald. Martha was born on a farm in Plainfield, Illinois into a large family. She worked as a bookkeeper and joined the Marines in 1943 rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant. She met her future husband Don on a troop train traveling from the east coast to Southern California in 1945. Martha and Don stayed in Southern California raising five children until 1962 when the family moved to Paradise. She resided there for over 50 years. In Paradise, Martha, in addition to being a homemaker, went to work at Paradise Intermediate School, first in the cafeteria and later as a librarian aide. Many will remember her working in the library and study hall sessions. Seven years after the death of her husband Don in 1977, she retired and married Frank Hoover, a long time family friend. Martha was a fearless traveler. She and Frank RV'd all over the United States and several times into Mexico. Frank passed in 2004. Martha was a hard working, outdoor woman. She was a landscaper and hiked to the bottom of the canyon below her house into her eighties. Martha's final years were spent at The Courtyard Assisted Living Facility in Chico where she received loving care from the staff. Martha is survived by a sister Evelyn, five children, David (Nam), Steve (Betty), Beth, Tom (Betty), Neil (Lisa), 8 grandchildren and 6.8 great grandchildren. Martha will be remembered for always having a smile, a kind word, being helpful and considerate. She loved walking and the outdoors. She was a never give-up or give-in person. She exercised daily. An avid reader who kept up on current events, she benefited from a magnifying reader from Disability Action Center and talking books from the California State Library when her eyesight diminished. The family thanks the staffs of The Courtyard and Enloe Hospice for their kind care and support for Martha and the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . A celebration of life is tentatively scheduled for July 15-details to follow on the Rose Chapel website (roseandscheer.com) Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary