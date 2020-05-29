MARTIN ALAN BLOFSKY 5/27/1966-6/11/2019 It has been almost a year since Chico native Martin Alan Blofsky joined the United States military men and women who served their country with pride before their time on earth expired. Marty, as he was known to all fiends and loved ones, passed away in an El Salvador hospital after battling several health issues in recent years. He was born in Enloe Hospital, attended John McManus grade school and Bidwell Junior High before graduating from Pleasant Valley High School in 1985. Marty immediately joined the U.S. Army. His first major assignment was in South Korea where he was the driver for General James Clapper. Clapper later became the U.S. Director of National Intelligence. Marty returned to the states after that tour. He was given an opportunity to join the elite 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and became one of his unit's standouts. He was awarded the Army Achievement Medal in 1993. "I want to extend my sincere appreciation for the contributions that Staff Sergeant Blofsky is making in support of the 7th Special Forces Group mission . . .I am very proud of this great soldier," said his commanding officer. Martin was fluent in Spanish and also spoke four other languages. He served in South Korea, Panama and El Salvador until suffering a disabling back injury sustained after jumping into a jungle while on a mission. Four back surgeries did not correct the injury and he was medically discharged after nearly 14 years of service. While still in good health Marty volunteered his knowledge, serving as the interpreter and guide for the Canadian Fire Fighters who came to El Salvador annually for training. Marty is survived by widow Gladis, her son Antonio and son Fernando (mother Carolina). All live in El Salvador. Parents Ted and Jan, brothers Mark (Tami) and Matt (Melissa) reside in Chico. Sister Michelle Motta (Joe) lives in Escondido. Marty loved and was loved by his many uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces. Ron Thornton (son of uncle Bill Thornton/fiance Bejay Moore) and his wife Bonnie of Chico were extremely close. Relatives who still live in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where his parents were born, include aunt Cheryl (Larry Edge), uncle Lonnie Blofsky (Jerilyn) Another uncle Chuck Blofsky (Gloria) lives in Las Vegas and still another, Thomas Hall (Ursula) resides in Tacoma, Washington. Uncle Mike Thornton (Donna) lives in Colorado. Aunt Anann Hall Arabie lives in Oklahoma. Marty was preceded in death by infant sister Leanette, uncles Brad Blofsky, Larry Blofsky, Ronnie Blofsky, Jon Hall and Ross Hall. A Celebration of Life held in September was attended by many family members, friends and former classmates (A special thank you for Marty's dear friend, Kenny Fox.)



