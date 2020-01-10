|
MARY ANN WRIGHT April 7th 1943 - November 27th 2019 76 years She was born in San Diego, California the daughter of Major Carl R. Miller (USMC) and Loraine Miller. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Lawton Eugene (Gene) Wright; son Michael Wright, his wife Rachel; and grandchildren Harrison and Olivia; son Steven; and grandchildren Cameron and Laurel. She was 17 when she married Gene, a marine private, and they moved to Camp Lejeune, N.C. Gene was transferred to Okinawa in '63 and Mary went to live with parents in Orange, CA. Their first son Michael was born in San Diego in 1963. In 1964, they were transferred to Camp Pendleton, and then to Redstone Arsenal. In 1965, Mary went to live in Gridley, CA. (Gene was in Spain) where their second son Steven was born. They returned to Redstone Arsenal. Gene left the Marine Corps in 1968. They went to Gridley. Mary became an LVN and worked in Doctors' offices. They moved to Chico, CA in 1974. She was a Den Mother when the boys were in the Scouts. She was an avid bowler and a member of the "500" Club. She was a member of bowling board of directors for 15 years, secretary of the women's bowling association and helped with the merge into USBC. Mary was a member of the Red Hats. She and Gene did roller skating dance competitions and she made their costumes. She and Gene rode motorcycles. Mary liked to go out to dinner, play cards and dominoes. Mary was well loved and may she always be remembered. A Memorial Service will be held at the Newton Bracewell Chico Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. To share your confluences, please visit NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 10, 2020