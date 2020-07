MARY CHRISTIAN A celebration of Life will be held Monday July 13th, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Oddfellows Cemetery, 3900 County Road P in Orland for Mary F. Christian. Mary passed away at a care facility in Roseville, California on April 29, 2020. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at the Gazebo located at the Oddfellows Cemetery. Social Distancing will be observed and please bring a face covering.



