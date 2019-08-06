|
MARY CHURCH-HIGGINS Mary Church-Higgins, age 84, passed away on Wed., July 31, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. After a brief illness, Mary died peacefully, surrounded by family. Born Oct 1, 1934, in Kansas City, MO, to Clifford and Emily Church, Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, cherished sister, aunt and friend. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Gene Higgins, her longtime friend Don Young, 13 of her siblings, and her grandson Deano Shelhart. She is survived by her six children Rev. Joseph Crook, Cheryl Crook-Fryar, Dorothy Terrell, Ronald Crook, Bonnie Long, and Geno Higgins, as well as 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, her baby sister Diana Timmins, brother Mike Church, and many loving nieces and nephews. Mary enjoyed family events, sisters' vacations, and a night out at the casino. She loved her family, was an avid bowler and card player, and an active member of Palermo Christian Faith Center. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary's name to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Wiston-Salem, NC 27103 or trellissupport.org. Mary's life will be celebrated at a later date, TBA, at Christian Faith Center, Palermo.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 6, 2019