Mary D. Fawns


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary D. Fawns Obituary
MARY D. FAWNS Private funeral services were held for Mary D. Fawns Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gridley. She passed away on March 5, 2019 in Colorado. She was born on October 5, 1921 in Gridley, California where she attended local schools. She married Alexander Fawns, Jr. in 1940 and they were married until his death in 1999, for nearly 60 years. She worked for many years and eventually retired from both the Gridley Unified School District and from Libby, McNeiIl and Libby. She was also actively involved in the Scared Heart Catholic Church, as well as in a variety of both church and comm-unity organizations. As a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was the absolute heart and soul of the family. She had a gift for hospitality and enjoyed cooking and baking, gardening, camp-ing, and traveling around the world with family and friends. In the last decade of her life she divided her time be-tween her two son's homes in Castle Rock, Colorado and Chico, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, John S. and Mary Vierra, and her husband, Alexander Fawns, Jr. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Dennis and Denise Fawns of Chico, California and Jerry and Becky Gardner Fawns of Castle Rock, Colorado. She is also survived by her brother, Manual Vierra of Gridley, California, six grand-children, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Father Roland Ramirez of Sacred Heart Catholic Church officiated the services. Interment was held at Gridley-Biggs Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 20, 2019
