MARY RAWLINGS 1921-2019 Mary Frances Rawlings, 98, passed away September 5, 2019. She was born July 23, 1921 in Templeton, CA., by father Trevor Lloyd Thomas I and mother Frances Gregowsky Thomas. Mary married Wallace Eugene Rawlings (Cowboy Wally) December 18, 1942. She then became a loving wife, mother, housewife and servant of Christ and to her children. She attended the Evangelical Free Church, where she was a Bible student and teacher of her children, others at church and after school. Some life highlights were near-death scrapes doing whatever Dad said with the livestock on Cowboy Wally's Dairy Farm. Mary also enjoyed her Motorhome travel and fishing with Dad in retirement. She is survived by Son Keith (Orland), daughters: June Lepp (Orland) and Gail Jenkins (Richvale, CA); siblings, Barbara Lohse (Orland), Norman Thomas (Medford, OR) and Dorothy Robert (Jackson, CA); 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and multiple nieces and nephews. Mary is predeceased by her husband Wally and brothers Robert and Trevor Thomas. A Memorial Service is planned for Tuesday, September 17th at 11am followed by lunch at 12:30pm at the Evangelical Free Church, 57 Swift and A street in Orland.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 12, 2019