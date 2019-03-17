|
MARY HALL Funeral Services for Mary Ruth Hall will be held at 9 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home. A viewing will be held from 4-6 pm Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Paskenta Cemetery. Mary was a long time resident of Corning & Chico and passed away March 6, 2019 in Reno, Nevada. She is survived by four children; Linda Field, Bill Janes, Lee Hall and Judy Wieck; a brother Richard McBrayer and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 17, 2019