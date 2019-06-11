MARY KATHERINE BRINGHAM June 3, 2019 Mary Kay Bringham, 64, a resident of Chico, California for more than 38 years, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones on Monday, June 3rd, 2019, after battling a brave fight with cancer. Mary Kay was born on May 15th, 1955 to the loving parents of Connie and John Bingham in San Francisco and grew up in San Mateo. A lifelong resident of California, Mary Kay attended San Jose State University and graduated in 1978. For more than 30 years, Mary Kay worked at Chico State University where she enjoyed mentoring students gain admissions. In 1978, Mary Kay met the love of her life, John S. Bringham, while they both worked in Yosemite National Park. Mary Kay was proud of her Irish heritage and loved all things Irish. An avid hiker and photographer, Mary Kay relished family camping trips and travel. She is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years, John Bringham; daughters, Megan Bringham-Rhodes, and Shannon Bringham; sisters Joan Bingham and Ginny Bingham Tilton and brother-in-law Ray Tilton. A funeral service will be held on June 13, 2019 at the Ascension of the Lord Catholic Church, 566 E. Lassen Avenue, Chico, California at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Mary Kay may be made to the Kirshner Foundation, www.kirshner.org or the , Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary